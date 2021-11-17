I’m Looking Forward To The World Cup Playoffs – Osimhen

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has come out to hail the team for their strong performance vs Cape Verde. He recently had his say via his Instagram page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he absolutely respects what the Cape Verdean team did against him and his teammates, but he is looking forward to the playoffs now.

His words, “Strong character from the boys, respect to the Cape Verdean team. Unto the playoffs now!”

Dele Olorundare added on Osimhen, “That guy was something else tonight [on Tuesday], he gave everything and troubled Cape Verde backline.”

“No disrespect to other players in the Super Eagles, Osimhen was the main man and his performance showed he wants to play in the World Cup – which is the dream of every player.”

“Heading into the crucial round of qualifier, he will be a key force to determine if Nigeria will be making their seventh appearance in the competition.”