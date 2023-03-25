I Wonder Why Women Still Get Deceived By Unverified Accounts – Frederick Leonard

Nollywood actor, Frederick Leonard has come out to react to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission successfully arresting and arraigning one Kelvin Aisosa Orhue who impersonated him and successfully scammed one Cheryldene Cook of N104 million. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he can only help but wonder how some women allow themselves to be deceived by people with unverified accounts if they are not also desperate themselves.

Leonard added that it is a shame to see such huge amounts being stolen from people in this harsh economy.

His words, “The Face of A CRIMINAL !

Another Frederick Leonard IMPERSONATOR Caught by the EFCC @officialefcc

The Desperate women who indulge these Impostors on unverified Accounts (No Blue Tick) Then Get Scammed, Run to My Main Account to Rant Sh!t will turn a Blind Eye to this Post.

These Desperate Ladies must have A Lot of Money to waste in this harsh Global Economy.

You Transfer A Huge Amount of Money to Someone you have NEVER Met Physically and you Say your Brain is working right..

As For the Lazy Nigerian Youths who are IMPOSTORS, More Will be Caught. WE ARE ON IT !”