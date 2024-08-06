I Won’t Babysit AC Milan Players – Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AC Milan legend, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has come out to warn that he will not be babysitting the star players at the club. He recently opened up on his new role at the club, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, AC Milan is filled with players who are adults that know how to take responsibility, so he expects them all to keep delivering even when he is not around.

Zlatan added that his role is to connect everything at the club, and he intends to be a leader from above.

His words, “I’m not a babysitter. My players, they’re adults and they have to take responsibility. They have to do 200 per cent even when I’m not there.

You see my grey hair? Fully grey hair is after one week as a coach. A coach’s life is up to 12 hours per day. You absolutely don’t have free time. My role is connect everything; to be a leader from above and make sure the structure and organisation works. To keep everybody on their toes.”

WOW.