I Won’t Be Discussing France Or The World Cup Anytime Soon – Benzema

Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema has refused to discuss the difficult events that saw him withdrawn from France’s World Cup squad. This is coming as he prepares to lead Real Madrid into their Spanish Supercopa final with Barcelona on Sunday, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the most important thing for him is Real Madrid and the game vs Barcelona, and whatever happened with the national team will remain in the past.

Benzema added that he will not be discussing matters concerning France or the World Cup in the nearest future.

His words, “What happened, happened,”

“The important thing for me is tomorrow’s game. I’m ready. I feel good in mind and body… The rest is in the past. It was difficult, but that’s it.”

“Look, that isn’t the issue tomorrow. It’s the final,”

“I’m sorry, I can’t talk to you any more about France or the World Cup. If you ask me about tomorrow’s game I’ll answer, but I won’t talk about the rest.”