I Won’t Disclose The Identity Of My Partner – Seyi Shay

Popular singer, Seyi Shay has come out to confirm that she is expecting her first child. She recently flaunted her growing baby bump in her newly-released music video, and Nigerians have been reacting.
According to her, she is currently engaged as well but she won’t disclose the identity of her partner.
Seyi added that a guy recently asked her to marry him and she said yes.
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate