    Login
    Subscribe

    I Won’t Disclose The Identity Of My Partner – Seyi Shay

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular singer, Seyi Shay has come out to confirm that she is expecting her first child. She recently flaunted her growing baby bump in her newly-released music video, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Seyi Shay
    Seyi Shay

    According to her, she is currently engaged as well but she won’t disclose the identity of her partner.

    Seyi added that a guy recently asked her to marry him and she said yes.

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News