I Won’t Stop Taking Penalties For Crystal Palace – Zaha

Crystal Palace forward, Wilfried Zaha has come out to say that he will continue to take penalties for his club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, unless he is stopped by Patrick Vieira from taking spot kicks in the nearest future, he would be a chicken to quit.

Zaha added that even if he misses more penalty kicks in the future, he’ll always be man enough to take them.

His words, “What kind of chicken am I?! No, man. I’ll miss [at times] but at the end of the day, I’m man enough to stand up and take it again and just have to make sure I score.”

“Today [Friday] I’m happy I did, so the gaffer has a decision now – either he keeps me on or he doesn’t! I think he should after I scored today.”