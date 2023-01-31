I Won’t Take Cheating Personal – Ric Hassani

Popular singer, Ric Hassani has come out to say that he doesn’t mind if his partner cheats on him. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he really does not mind his partner cheating on him at all, as long as he has a deeper connection with the person than just intercourse.

He added that if his partner feels like she likes someone else better than him, he’ll drive her to his house himself.

His words, “Honestly, I don’t really mind cheating, Men, I mean, you have one life men, if you feel like that’s what you want to do, fine men. Like, as long as we have a deeper connection.

“If you’re my partner and you feel like somebody else might be better than me, men, I go drive you go the guy house.”

WOW.