I Would’ve Loved To Be 20 Points Ahead Of Manchester City Right Now – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that he loves how his team is still competing for three titles in April. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he really appreciates the situation Liverpool is in right now because no one would’ve predicted it several months back.

Klopp added that he would’ve preferred to be 20 points ahead of Manchester City at this point as well, but that is very difficult.

His words, “I really appreciate the situation we are in,”

“I told the boys yesterday, if somebody would have told us in the summer that end of March, early April [we would be] in the situation we are in – in all competitions, won one trophy and a full squad available – we all would have taken it, absolutely.”

“The only better situation would have been – because in the cup competitions we couldn’t be further – if we are 20 points ahead of City, but that’s not possible actually.”