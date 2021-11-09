    Login
    I Would’ve Made The 30-Man Ballon d’Or Shortlist If I Played At The Euros – Mendy

    Chelsea goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy has come out to explain why he was snubbed for the Ballon d’Or awards. He recently revealed that he feels he would’ve made the 30-man Ballon d’Or shortlist if he were a France international.

    According to him, he is surely wondering how he didn’t make the list but he thinks not playing at the Euros played a part in his omission.

    Mendy added that he’ll keep motivating himself and pushing hard to reach the very top of the game.

    His words, “It’s something that motivates me and pushes me to work. Honestly, I am wondering.”

    “If I had played for France and had taken part in the Euro, would we have this debate and this reflection?”

    Mane added, “It is unacceptable. I do not understand.”

    Koulibaly also said, “It’s a real shame that Edou isn’t one of them. He is the first African goalkeeper to win the Champions League.”

