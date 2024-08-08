Ibrahimovic Convinced Me To Join AC Milan – Pavlovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic played a fundamental role in me joining AC Milan, Strahinja Pavlovic has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the more he spoke to Zlatan during the window, the more convinced he was that AC Milan was the best next step for his football career.

Pavlovic added that he is ready to give 200 per cent every day for Milan because it is such a big club.

His words, “Ibra[himovic] was fundamental, the more I spoke to him the more I was convinced to come here. I am an aggressive player. A three or four-man defence doesn’t make much difference, I am ready to give 200 per cent every day. When you arrive at a big club like Milan, your dreams are also big.”

Ibrahimovic added, “We conceded a lot of goals last year and we tried to strengthen the defence, he was the perfect profile and we followed him for a while. He is an aggressive player and is left-footed, we only had Theo [Hernandez] who uses that foot. Strahinja plays intensely and is not afraid, you need a bit of nastiness and he is the right man for this team: I am sure he will be one of the fans’ favourites.”

