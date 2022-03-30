I’d Be Surprised If Salah Doesn’t Extend At Liverpool – Owen

Liverpool legend, Michael Owen has come out to urge Mohamed Salah to extend his contract at the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Egyptian would only be heading sideways to Manchester City or down anywhere else if he left the Reds, so it is best for him to remain in his comfort zone.

Owen added that he would be surprised if Salah doesn’t sign with Liverpool because his options elsewhere are limited.

His words, “I’d be very surprised if Mo Salah didn’t sign with Liverpool. What are the options at the moment?”

“You are only going either sideways to Manchester City or down anywhere else because there is no-one else as good as these two teams in the world at the moment.”

“Let’s give everyone time because these things don’t happen overnight.”

“You are talking about one of the biggest clubs in the world and one of the biggest players in the world and that player is about to sign the biggest contract of his life.”

“I think it’s entirely normal that negotiations can drag on a little bit.”

“You can’t give players what they want. The whole game would be a disaster if that was the case,”

“Liverpool have got to run it as a business. They can’t, of course, give any player what they want because if you do then there are lots of other players in the squad that could be knocking on Jurgen Klopp’s door saying, ‘well, hang on a minute, if he’s on this then I should be on that’. Then the whole structure they’ve built so well over the years would fall apart.”

“I’m sure Liverpool are very sensible, I’m sure Mo Salah and his representatives are all very sensible and understand that. It’s just a case of them finding the middle ground and, hopefully, everybody will find that quite soon.”

“Mo Salah has got to be thinking about the chances of success in the future – if he’s thinking along those lines then Liverpool ticks that box. It’s just a question of whether they tick the box financially as well.”