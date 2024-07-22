I’d Have No Problem With De Ligt Staying At Bayern Munich – Uli Hoeness

Bayern Munich legend, Uli Hoeness has come out to express his opinion on Matthijs de Ligt’s future. This is coming amid interest from Erik ten Hag and Manchester United, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Bayern Munich cannot bring in more players until two or three players leave this summer, so exits have to happen for the club to delve into the transfer market.

Uli added that even if he would understand De Ligt wanting to join the Dutch manager at MUFC, he would have no problem with him staying beyond this summer.

His words, “No more players will come unless two or three players leave first. Max Eberl and Christoph Freund know full well that no one will come unless one or two prominent players leave. The FC Bayern has no money-wasters.”

On De Ligt, “It is possible that a defender will still leave. De Ligt is Dutch, and the coach at Man Utd is Dutch. I would have no problem if he stayed. Personally, I would not sell (Dayot) Upamecano.”

WOW.

