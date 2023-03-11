I’d Rather Not Talk About Mount’s Contract Situation Henceforth – Graham Potter

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has come out to admit that the situation between the club and Mason Mount is complicated. This is coming as the player’s contract talks stall and interest for the player increases, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his feelings for Mason Mount are very clear because he is a fantastic player, but the contract talk is currently so complicated that he would rather not talk about it anymore.

Potter added that it is definitely an important contract for the player so he will consider what is right for him and his family.

His words, “Ultimately it is between the club and Mason,”

“I have spoken to him numerous times about his situation, football and life generally. My feelings for Mason are clear. He is a fantastic person firstly but sometimes these things happen. They are just complicated and it is best that I speak little about it, let them get on with it in deciding what is right for both parties. I am not naive. I know it is an important time for him and an important contract. These things have to be right for him and his family. It’s important he makes a decision on that basis.”