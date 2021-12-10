If Haaland Doesn’t Leave BvB In Summer 2022, He’ll Go A Year Later – Mino Raiola

Erling Haaland will most likely leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, Mino Raiola has said. He recently revealed that his client will join one of Europe’s biggest clubs after this season.

According to him, it is clear that the Norwegian is now ready for the next step and he sees clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and PSG bidding for him.

Mino added that Haaland is likely to leave in summer 2022, and if not then, definitely the year after.

His words, “He can and will take the next step. Bayern, Real, Barcelona, ​​City – these are the big clubs he can go to. City has won the championship five times in recent years, significantly more than United. When we moved to Dortmund, we all knew that this step would come.”

“Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after. But there is a great chance that Erling will leave this summer. We will see.”

“Whatever is in a contract, is in a contract. That stays between me and the player. There are only two parties that are allowed to say something to the outside world: the club and the player. I never talk about details.”

“We and Dortmund know exactly what has to happen. We have structured that very clearly. Contract or not: we always have a very open communication.”

“We treat each other honestly. That is much more important than anything that is on paper. Paper is only there if something goes wrong, then you need it, but not otherwise.”