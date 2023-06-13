If I Ever Organize A Meet And Greet With My Fans, It’ll Be Free Of Charge – Hilda

Popular chef, Hilda Baci has come out to defend herself with receipts after being threatened of a lawsuit by an event planner for allegedly collecting N3m for a meet-and-greet. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she collected the money because she thought other celebrities were going to attend the event alongside her, but quickly returned it when she found out it was for her alone.

Hilda added that if she ever organized an event to meet her fans, it will be free entry for all.

