If I Knew MC Oluomo Tried To Buy My Political Loyalty, I Wouldn’t Have Collected His N3M – Iyabo Ojo

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has come out to clear the air about some assumptions about her relationship with Lagos State’s illustrious agbero, MC Oluomo. Following Tinubu’s win, the NURTW chairman went live on his Instagram page to throw shades at those who turned their back on him when he needed them.

Reacting, Iyabo Ojo said that even if it is true that MC Oluomo has helped her in the past, it is not a sufficient reason for her to support his candidate during elections.

The movie star added that if she had known that he was trying to buy her loyalty with money, she would not have accepted his assistance.

Her words, “There is no fight, there is no war, it’s all peace and love.

It baffles me in why people feel they have the right to you because they have done one or two things for you before. So you must support them. I am not from that school of thought. There is something I detest and that is trying to take control of someone’s life because you have done them a favour.

I woke up this morning to a video that MC Oluomo did.

MC I really love you, you are a nice person, I see you as my friend. I was never your girlfriend, I never said yes it you. If I invite you to my party it’s because I regard you. I have always supported you because I see you as a good person.

But on this case, I chose not to because I don’t believe in your candidate. That shouldn’t make us fight.

The 3million you gave me was to support my mother’s burial.”

WOW.