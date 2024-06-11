If You Don’t Own A Washing Machine In 2024, You’re Suffering – Daddy Freeze

Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze has come out to say that anyone who doesn’t have something as simple as a washing machine in 2024 is suffering. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

It all started when a woman flaunted a photo of herself washing clothes in a basin outside her apartment while expressing her gratitude to God for answering her prayers.

Reacting, Freeze wrote that the post was unnecessary, adding that anyone who doesn’t own a washing machine in this day and age is clearly suffering.

Tackling him, a colleague of his, Matshe wrote that the woman might have reasons to be thankful to God despite washing clothes with her her hands, and material things are not the only things to be thankful for.

Ifedayo Olarinde (born 6 May 1976), popularly known as Daddy Freeze, is a Nigerian-Romanian broadcaster and radio talk show host.

Ifedayo Olarinde was born in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, to a Nigerian father and a Romanian mother. He spent most of his early years in Ibadan, where he attended the International School Ibadan. He has a degree in sociology from the University of Ibadan, and is from Oyan Town, Odo Otin, Osun State.

Freeze commenced his radio career in 1996 with the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Ibadan, where he served as a correspondent on The World Chart Show. He joined Cool FM in 2001 and worked in radio presenting, television and general entertainment. He was a senior broadcaster at the Cool FM in Lagos.

Freeze is also an event compere. He has hosted a number of music concerts, comedy shows and Nollywood premieres in Nigeria, Ghana and the United Kingdom. He is the leader of the #FreeTheSheeple Movement.