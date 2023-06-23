Ifu Ennada Shouldn’t Dare To Take Advantage Of My Niceness – Uriel Oputa

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Uriel Oputa has come out to blast fellow reality TV star, Ifu Ennada. She recently called out Ifu in a cryptic post on her Instagram page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, while she is a very nice person, people who think they are sleek should not make the mistake of taking advantage of her niceness.

His words, “I’m a real nice person Honestly But you really think you are sleek I’m giving you till 8pm Thank you. That’s all I’m saying. @ifuennada (this is not a threat but a healthy reminder)”

Reacting, Ifu wrote, “My God will fight for me. All I do here is work hard and mind my business…but I know the truth will prevail in the end. God sees my heart, I’m not a bad person.”

“I’ve been off social media and silent for some time now because I’ve been trying my best to fix this, but if “U” want to bring it to social media, no problem. Ask about me, I am a Warrior! I was built for this. Nothing can bring me down. God is with me.”

WOW.

