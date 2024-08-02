IgboMustGo Threat: Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Condemns Rising Anti-Igbo Sentiment in Nigeria

The lead counsel for Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Aloy Ejimakor, has expressed concerns over increasing hostility towards the Igbo community in Nigeria.

This follows the emergence of the #IgboMustGo hashtag on social media, calling for the forced relocation of Igbo people from Lagos and other Southwestern states.

InfoStride News reported that these calls, spreading under the hashtag #IgboMustGo on X (formerly Twitter), demand that Igbo residents vacate Lagos State.

An X handle, known for its anti-Igbo rhetoric, has been urging this action, exacerbating tensions.

Commenting on the situation, former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, condemned the divisive trend, warning that it endangers peace and security in the country.

Reacting to the threat, Ejimakor pointed to the ongoing detention of Nnamdi Kanu as evidence of the difficulties faced by the Igbo community in Nigeria. Posting on X, Ejimakor wrote, “It’s getting tougher being #Igbo in Nigeria.

The best evidence is the continued detention of MAZI NNAMDI KANU.”

The rising anti-Igbo sentiment has sparked widespread concern, with many urging for unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic groups.