Igbos Are To Blame For What Happened To Chiwetalu Agu – Reno Omokri

Ex Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has come out to blame Igbos for the treatment men of the Nigerian Army meted out on veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu. He recently revealed this via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, comparing the treatment meted on repentant Boko Haram members with that meted on Chiwetalu, he’ll still blame Igbos despite it being a case of double standards.

Reno added that sadly, a critical mass of Igbos will fight their friends and this is why these kinds of things keep happening to them.

His words, ”Compare the treatment meted out to Boko Haram members, who have killed both soldiers and civilians, and that meted out to Chiwetalu Agu.”

“What I am about to say is very bitter. Please don’t read if you are sensitive.”

“While this is obviously a case of double standards, I will still blame some Igbos. Sadly, a critical mass of Igbos will fight their friends. That is why these types of things keep happening to them and it is very hard to find non Igbo voices speaking up against it.”

“Go ahead and insult me. Sadly, many of you are well reputed for that.”

