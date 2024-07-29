IGP Orders Protection for EndBadGovernance Protest Participants

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has instructed senior police officials to ensure the safety of participants in the planned #EndBadGovernance protest, scheduled for August 1 to 10, 2024.

This directive follows a request from human rights lawyer Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, who, on July 26, 2024, wrote to the IGP on behalf of the Take It Back Movement, one of the groups organizing the protest.

In a response letter dated July 29, 2024, signed by Principal Staff Officer CP Johnson Adenola, the IGP directed Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (Operations and Intelligence), Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) in charge of Zonal Police Headquarters, and Commissioners of Police (CPs) across Nigeria to provide necessary protection for the protesters.

“I am to inform you that the IGP has directed the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (Operations and Intelligence), the Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) in charge of Zonal Police Headquarters, and the Commissioners of Police (CPs) in charge of State Commands across Nigeria, to attend to your request,” CP Adenola wrote.

Additionally, the IGP invited Adegboruwa to a meeting at the Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, to further discuss the request.

The nationwide protest against economic hardship has garnered significant attention and support on social media.