IGP suspends e-CMR enforcement scheduled for July 29

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered an immediate suspension of the proposed enforcement of the e-CMR, initially scheduled to commence on July 29, 2024.

This directive comes barely 24 hours after the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) had given vehicle owners until July 29 to register for the digitalized Central Motor Registry (e-CMR), which costs N5,375 per vehicle.

The announcement was made in a statement by ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police at Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The statement reveals that the suspension aims to provide ample opportunity for mass enlightenment and education of all citizens and residents on the process, benefits, and effectiveness of the e-CMR in solving vehicle-related crimes and protecting individual and corporate vehicle ownership.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has ordered an immediate suspension of the proposed enforcement of the e-CMR initially scheduled to commence on the 29th of July, 2024.

“This is to give ample opportunity for mass enlightenment and education of all citizens and residents on the process, benefits and effectiveness in solving the challenge of vehicle-related crimes, and protection of individual and corporate vehicle ownership,” the statement read in part.

In light of the suspension, the IGP has directed all police officers to refrain from requesting e-CMR certificates. Any officer found extorting or exploiting members of the public under the pretence of enforcing e-CMR compliance will face sanctions, the statement noted.

Furthermore, the NPF clarified that the e-CMR is not a revenue-generating platform but an initiative aimed at digitalizing policing to enhance effectiveness and ensure the general safety of lives and property for residents of Nigeria.

Potential benefits of the e-CMR

The statement also highlighted the potential benefits and effectiveness of the e-CMR, noting that the initiative is designed to enhance the safety and security of all types of vehicles, including motorcycles. By collating data inputted by vehicle owners, the system can flag vehicles if they are reported stolen.

Furthermore, the statement revealed that the e-CMR will provide the Police Force with a firsthand database to curb vehicular crimes, allowing dedicated officers to access real-time comprehensive data of every vehicle on their tablets.

The e-CMR will also prevent multiple vehicle registrations and serve as a database to collate biometric and other data of vehicle owners. This will add value to the national database and integrate with incident reports generated from other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, contributing to overall security, the statement noted.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has given vehicle owners in Nigeria until July 29 to register for the digitalized Central Motor Registry (e-CMR), which costs N5,375 per vehicle.

Registration can only be completed using an internet-enabled device, such as a personal computer or smartphone.

To register, vehicle owners must create a profile on the portal https://cmris.npf.gov.ng, providing their National Identification Number (NIN), email address, phone number, and home address. When registering a vehicle, the vehicle’s license number, chassis number, and engine number are required.

Additionally, an ATM card is needed to make payments on the platform.