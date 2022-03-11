    Login
    Iheanacho’s Strike Vs Rennes Was A Difficult One – Heskey

    Sports

    Ex-England striker, Emile Heskey has come out to hail Kelechi Iheanacho for the goal he scored against Rennes. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, Kasper Schmeichel says Iheanacho is the best finisher at the club and he agrees completely because the strike was not an easy one.

    Heskey added that it is a good thing to see the Nigerian scoring again, especially in Vardy’s absence.

    His words, “Kasper Schmeichel says Iheanacho is the best finisher at the club and that is fantastic. The finish was not easy at all,”

    “It is great for him to score, especially with Jamie Vardy being out. The club rely on Vardy but it is not just about him.”

