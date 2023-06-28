I’ll Be A Better Player Under Pep Guardiola – Kovacic

Croatian midfielder, Mateo Kovacic has come out to explain why he joined Manchester City from Chelsea for £25 million (€29m/$31m). He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, joining a squad that has dominated English football for a while now is still a dream to him, but he knows he still needs to learn and develop at his new club.

Kovacic added that he is certain that he would become a better player under Pep Guardiola.

His words, “To be joining this squad really is a dream for any footballer. I still have plenty of learning and developing to do, and I know under Pep’s management I can become a better player, which is really exciting for me.”

“My plan now is to rest for a few weeks before coming back to Manchester to prepare for the new season. I want to help this club stay at the top and win more trophies.”