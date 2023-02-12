I’ll be President before Obi – Adeyanju taunts LP supporters

Activist Deji Adeyanju on Sunday said he would be president of Nigeria before the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

According to Adeyanju, Obi would lose the 2023 poll to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu or his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar.

Adeyanju has repeatedly maintained that Obi would come a distant third in the election, saying he had no structure across the nation.

In a post on his verified Facebook page on Sunday, Adeyanju wrote: “If Tinubu wins this election, Obi will be 77yrs old before it will be the turn of the South to be president again. That’s why I said I will be president before your candidate.”