I’ll Be Rooting For Brazil From The Hospital – Pele

Brazil football legend, Pele has come out to back the national team ahead of their World Cup round-of-16 match against South Korea. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he will watch the game from hospital, and he will definitely be rooting for the players to make the nation proud.

Pele added that he, the Brazilian players, and the entire nation are all on the journey in Qatar together.

His words, “I’ll watch the game from here at the hospital and I’ll be rooting for each one of you,”

“We are on this journey together. Good luck to our Brazil!”