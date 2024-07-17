I’ll Cherish The Opportunity Gareth Southgate Gave Me For A Lifetime – Lingard

Ex-England international, Jesse Lingard has come out to pay tribute to Gareth Southgate following his resignation as Three Lions boss. He recently had his via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is grateful to Southgate for managing him at U21 level and giving him his debut in the national team, and he’ll cherish the opportunity he gave him for a lifetime.

Lingard added that Gareth brought an entire nation together, and he can only wish him the best on his next chapter.

His words, “Thank you for everything gaffer, from managing me at u21 level to giving me my debut for @england and making many memories that brought the nation together that I’ll cherish for a lifetime 🙌🏾❤️ wishing you the best on your next chapter 🤝🏾”

WOW.