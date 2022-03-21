I’ll Continue To Shower Temi Otedola With Love – Femi Otedola

Popular Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has come out to celebrate his daughter, Temi on her birthday. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, his baby is beautiful inside and out, and he will continue to give her all the love she deserves.

His words, “Happy Birthday to my baby angel Temi Otedola. beautiful inside and out… Papa loves you! …F.Ote”

WOW.

Femi Otedola (born 4 November 1962) is a Nigerian businessman, philanthropist, and former chairman of Forte Oil PLC, an importer of fuel products. Otedola is the founder of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd, and the owner of a number of other businesses across shipping, real estate and finance.

He has recently invested in power generation as part of the liberalisation of the sector in Nigeria. Otedola was born in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, south west Nigeria, into the family of the late Sir Michael Otedola, Governor of Lagos State from 1992 to 1993.

Femi Otedola’s first daughter, Tolani, is a singer. She was born to Otedola and his former lover, Olayinka Odukoya. Later, Femi married Nana Otedola and had two more daughters—Florence Ifeoluwa and Elizabeth Temi—and a son, Fewa. Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, is a DJ and music producer, as well as a tourism ambassador for Nigeria.

Her younger sister, Temi, is a style blogger and aspiring designer. Otedola has homes in Lagos, Abuja, Dubai, London and New York City.