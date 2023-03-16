I’ll Discuss My Future At The End Of The Season – Osimhen

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has come out to give a direct response to the rumours linking him with Manchester United. This is coming as speculation over his future in Italy continues, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he does not know what the future holds for him at this present time, so he will wait till the end of the season to discuss with his agents and Napoli

He added that all parties involved with find a good solution together once the season is over.

His words, “I don’t know what the future holds. I think I’m on the right track. At the end of the season, I will sit down with my agents and discuss everything. I will also be in talks with the club. I am incredibly grateful to Naples. We will find a good solution together.”

“They’ve got long-term deals, we’re not in a rush. We will be on it in the summer.”