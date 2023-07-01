I’ll Forever Treasure My Playing Days At Barcelona, Chelsea And Arsenal – Fabregas

Ex Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder, Cesc Fabregas has come out to announce his retirement from football. This is coming as he prepares to move into coaching, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he will treasure his moments at Barcelona, Arsenal, Chelsea, Monaco and Como for the rest of his days because playing football will always be a memorable experience.

Fabregas added that he also will not forget lifting the World Cup, the Euros, and winning everything in England and Spain.

His words, “From my first days at Barca, Arsenal, Barca again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will treasure them all.

From lifting the World Cup, the Euros, to winning everything in England and Spain and nearly all the European trophies, it has been a journey that I’ll never forget.

All those who have helped me, my team-mates, coaches, directors, presidents, owners, fans and my agent. To all my family, from my parents and my sister to my wife and kids, I cherish your advice, mentorship and guidance. To my opponents who tried to knock me, thank you for making me stronger.

It has already been more than worth it with all the great memories and friends that I have made on the way. I’ve also learnt 3 languages and became more compassionate and wiser along my travels. I lived experiences that I never thought in a million years I would even come close to.”