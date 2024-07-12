I’ll Give My All To Win Titles At Bayern Munich – Palhinha

Portuguese midfielder, João Palhinha has come out to say that signing for Bayern Munich is a dream come true for him. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is currently looking forward to playing for one of the top clubs in Europe, and he cannot wait to experience the atmosphere at the Allianz Arena.

Joao added that he wants to enjoy several successful seasons at Bayern while winning many titles.

Bayern Munich said, “João Palhinha was highly sought after by FC Bayern even last summer — and rightly so. It was important that we never lost touch. Joao really wanted to come to Bayern, and we need players like that. He’s an important building block for our future. He’s once again demonstrated his strengths on the big stage at the Euros and brings a lot of experience, having previously played at a Euros and World Cup, and making around 300 appearances in the Portuguese and English leagues. He will give us greater stability in the centre.”

Palhinha added, “This is one of the happiest days of my life. I’m now playing for one of the top clubs in Europe. It’s a dream come true for me, and I’m very proud of that. I’m looking forward to the atmosphere and the fans at the Allianz Arena. I want to enjoy success with FC Bayern and win titles — I’ll give it my all.”

