I’ll Give My Best Against Ghana On Tuesday – Osimhen

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has come out to say that the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Ghana is more than a football game. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Ghana is a brilliant team that can never be underrated, and he is desperate to give his all to seal qualification for Nigeria.

Osimhen added that Tuesday’s game is very important for the players’ families, careers and the entire nation.

His words, “Ghana is a great team and we will never underrate the team just as we’ve been doing, we saw the upset the Central African Republic gave to us.”

“For me, I would do my best, but it’s not just about me, we have some inspirational players in the team like Ahmed Musa, Odion Ighalo, Kenneth Omeruo and other great players. With the help of their experience, we’ll be able to actualize this dream.”

“We know the importance of the game to us, our families, careers and the entire nation. This game is more than just football and we will give our best and also try to make sure we have the upper hand.”

“At the last Fifa World Cup, Russia 2018, I was in the hospital, supporting the Super Eagles.”

“I have always been a fan of the Super Eagles, having an opportunity to be here, we have one more hurdle. I am looking forward to the game as well as getting the World Cup ticket.”

“To be called up to represent is a dream come true. I will always seize the opportunity to represent the Super Eagles if I’m fit and very much okay.”