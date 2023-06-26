I’ll Go On Vacation Before Starting Life As An Inter Miami Player – Messi

Inter Miami forward, Lionel Messi has come out to confirm that he will take a few days break before heading to Miami to join his new club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he felt really good playing at Riquelme’s testimonial recently because he knows what football means in Argentina and for Argentines.

Messi added that he now intends to go on vacation ahead of his new start to life at his new club.

His words, “It is a very nice feeling to have been able to be at [Riquelme’s] testimonial, with all that he means for football in Argentina, what he means to Boca, to be once again in ‘La Bombonera’. Now there will be a few days of vacation and then I will start in my new city, my new club (Inter Miami ), I am very excited.”