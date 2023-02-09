I’ll Keep Backing Sancho To Shine – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that Jadon Sancho is a magnificent footballer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was very proud to see the winger on target for Manchester United against Leeds, and he can only hope he maintains his current level for the remainder of the season.

Erik added that he, his coaches, and the entire team will keep backing Sancho to succeed at the club.

His words, “I am happy. He is all the way back. We know he is a magnificent football player and he can definitely be, for our team, a big impact. Tonight, he had [that]. I think he can be consistent and have a great impact. But he has to work, every day, really hard, as we all [must]. In this moment, he is in a good mood. I think it will strengthen him, it will motivate him to even give more and then you will see you will get more. Of course, like I said, he is a brilliant footballer and the second goal, I really enjoyed it, especially for him.”

“I am pleased and proud he did it. It is clear it is a difficult period but he finds himself out and he needs credit for that. He is a brilliant footballer and if he can invest in the right levels he can be outstanding. I will back him, the coaches will and the team will but finally he has to do it himself. It is in his own hands. If he wants, he can do. We now have a team that can play in the opponents’ half. He likes that. He can play in tight areas. At this moment he is in a good mood and it will strengthen him, it will motivate him to give more. He is in the right direction and if he keeps going with that process he can do even more to really help us to achieve our goals.”