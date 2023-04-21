I’ll Keep Demanding More From My Players – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to say that he needs his team to become really boring ahead of the coming games. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has seen a sense of revenge and determination to get it right again from his players, and he will keep demanding more from them.

Arteta added that his boys will have to be perfectionists henceforth to finish what they have started.

His words, “That’s the conversation that we had the other day and nobody’s talking about what’s going to happen next Wednesday. We have to become really boring to everybody and be really repetitive and just focus on what we have to do this morning. That’s it.”

“I see a sense of revenge and determination to get it even better and that it’s not enough and you have to tweak it and demand more and more of each other. You can tell from the way they talked, the way they communicated in the meetings we had. The discussions to understand how we move forward after that.”

“It was all the right answers – they were very clear on what we want, how we’re going to do it and why it’s taken us all the way here. That’s what we have to continue. We have to be perfectionists but at the same time we have to play with that flow. We are really good when we play with that energy and flow and don’t be thinking about the results. That’s the last thing that we have to do. Twists and turns are part of everything that you do especially in football. It’s not always going to be a linear progression. You have to know that and you have to be prepared for that.”