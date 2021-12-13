    Login
    I’ll Keep Fighting Till I Win My Battles – Cute Abiola

    Popular Instagram comedian, Cute Abiola has jumped on his Instagram page to flaunt a photo after he was released from the custody of the Nigerian Navy. He was recently released to his family and given back his car keys, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Cute Abiola
    His words, ”You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it. THANK YOU ALL.”

