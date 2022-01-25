I’ll Keep Fighting To Be With My Kids, Legally – Kanye West

Popular rapper, Kanye West has come out to warn the Kardashians that they should not play with his kids. He recently had his say during a new interview, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the split had to happen because he didn’t want his marriage with Kim Kardashian to be like that of actor, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, as everyone has got problems on both sides.

Kanye West added that every fight against his ex-wife’s family for the right to see his kids will be legal.

His words, “Cause they can go on SNL and make jokes. They can make jokes in the media. They can plant stories about whoever I’m dating whatever they want to do. They can block deals they could do all that type of stuff.”

“But I’mma tell you straight up, don’t play with my kids.”

“Don’t play with my kids. Whoever y’all work for, whoever y’all think the family is working for, I’m telling you right now, don’t play with my children. And it’s going to be all legal. It’s going to be all legal, baby.”

“We’re not going for a Will and Jada because everybody got problems on both sides.”

WOW.

Kimberly Kardashian West (née Kimberly Noel Kardashian; born October 21, 1980) is an American media personality, socialite, model, businesswoman, and actress. Kardashian first gained media attention as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton but received wider notice after a 2002 sex tape, Kim Kardashian, Superstar, with her then-boyfriend Ray J was released in 2007.

Later that year, she and her family began to appear in the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians (2007–present). Its success soon led to the creation of spin-offs including Kourtney and Kim Take New York (2011–2012) and Kourtney and Kim Take Miami (2009–2013).

Kim Kardashian was born on October 21, 1980, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Robert and Kris (née Houghton). She has an older sister, Kourtney, a younger sister, Khloé, and a younger brother, Rob. Their mother is of Dutch, English, Irish, and Scottish ancestry, while their father was a third-generation Armenian-American.

After their parents divorced in 1991, her mother married again that year, to Caitlyn Jenner, the 1976 Summer Olympics decathlon winner. Through their marriage, Kim Kardashian gained step-brothers Burton “Burt”, Brandon, and Brody; step-sister Casey; and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.