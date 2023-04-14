I’ll Keep Giving Everything For Chelsea – Chilwell

Chelsea defender, Ben Chilwell has come out to apologize for his red card vs Real Madrid. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he would like to say sorry to his teammates and the fans for letting the club down, and he admits his action before the dismissal was a mistake.

Chilwell added that he will continue to give everything for the team for the rest of the season.

His words, “Slept on it, and just want to apologise to my team mates and the fans. I made the decision in a split second last night and it was a mistake. I always give everything for the team and I will continue to do so. Thank you for the support.”

WOW.