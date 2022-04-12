I’ll Keep Aligning With The People And Their Interests, Not With The Oppressors – Seun Kuti

Popular musician, Seun Kuti has come out to say that the Northern and Southern elites do not represent the interests of their people. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he has several Northern friends and none of them wants to be his overlord, which goes against what the elites have been saying.

Seun Kuti added that he’ll keep aligning with the people and their interests, not with the oppressor and his interests.

His words, “Both the northern and southern elites don’t represent the interests of their people. I have northern friends and none of them wants to be my overlord. Not a single one,”

“I am aligned with the people and their interests not with the oppressor and his interests. We need class consciousness before we kill each other for nothing.”

