I’ll Keep Giving Everything For MUFC – Sabitzer

Manchester United’s in-form midfielder, Marcel Sabitzer has come out to hint that he can see himself at Old Trafford beyond his current loan deal. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is currently focused on helping the team until the summer, and then every discusion about his future will happen after that.

Sabitzer added that he is ready to give everything for MUFC because he has been feeling at home at the club.

His words, “This is initially a project until the summer, then we’ll see. Until then, I want to give everything here. It’s a loan deal with no options. The situation will be assessed in the summer.”

“But I can say for myself: I have found my place here. I know the Premier League now and I can say: There is nothing better, more intense and tougher. Every game is a fight, everything goes faster. This is the best league in the world. Once you’ve played here, you know: It’s incomparable here.”