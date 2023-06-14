I’ll Keep Working Extremely Hard To Make A Difference – Burna Boy

Popular singer, Burna Boy has come out to share his sentiment about life and success. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that if someone does not achieve success or make it in life, there would be no tangible evidence to prove that they tried their best.

Burna Boy added that this is why he will keep working exceptionally hard to make a difference.

His words, “For this life ehn, if you no make am, no evidence say you try your best o. You go dey explain tire.

Naim make we dey para.”

WOW.