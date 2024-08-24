I’ll Let The Law Handle My Dismissal From The BBC – Jermaine Jenas

Ex–Tottenham footballer, Jermaine Jenas has come out to react to his dismissal from the BBC. Recall that the former midfielder was dismissed from his role with Match of The Day and The One Show by the BBC due to allegations of unsolicited text messages being sent to a female member of staff on The One Show.

According to him, there are always two sides to every story, and all he can say is that he has left everything to his lawyers to deal with.

Jenas added that he is not definitely not happy with the current situation, but he would let the law take its course.

His words, “I can’t really talk about it.

I, as you can probably see, am not happy about it.

But currently as it stands I’m going to have to let the lawyers deal with it.

You know, there’s two sides to every story as we know. So that’s all I can say right now.

Like I said, I’m not happy about this situation.

I’m going to be speaking to my lawyers about it is all I can say right now.

Like I said, I’m going to speak to my lawyers about this situation. I definitely, as you can see by my reaction, I’m not happy at all about the outcome of this.

But I’ve got to leave it in the hands of the lawyers right now.

It’s hard, you know. There’s definitely two sides.

I can’t talk about that right now. I’ve just got to leave this to my team of lawyers at the minute who are I suppose managing the situation.

This is tough, you know. But I have to listen to my lawyers.”