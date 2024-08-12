I’ll Love To See Messi Play Forever – Aguero

Lionel Messi has earned the right to retire whenever he wants, Sergio Aguero has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is just very unfortunate that the Argentine forward cannot play forever, so the fans will need to wait for him to decide when he wants to hang his boots.

Aguero added that Messi should choose when retirement will happen, and his decision will be fine with his true fans.

His words, “I’ll say it as many times as I need to: Leo will get to decide that, and his decision will be just fine by me, whatever it is. I’d love to see him play forever, but that’s sadly impossible. He’s earned the right to say for how long he’ll play for the national team, and how long he’ll play professional football for that matter.”

WOW.

Lionel Andrés Messi, also known as Leo Messi, is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward for and captains both Major League Soccer club Inter Miami and the Argentina national team. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Messi has won a record seven Ballon d’Or awards and a record six European Golden Shoes, and in 2020 he was named to the Ballon d’Or Dream Team.

Until leaving the club in 2021, he had spent his entire professional career with Barcelona, where he won a club-record 35 trophies, including ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles and the UEFA Champions League four times.

With his country, he won the 2021 Copa América and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A prolific goalscorer and creative playmaker, Messi holds the records for most goals in La Liga (474), most hat-tricks in La Liga (36) and the UEFA Champions League (eight), and most assists in La Liga (192) and the Copa América (17).

He also has the most international goals by a South American male (103). Messi has scored over 800 senior career goals for club and country, and has the most goals by a player for a single club (672).