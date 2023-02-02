I’ll Miss Moments With The French National Team – Varane

French defender, Raphael Varane has come out to announce his retirement from international football after earning 93 caps and a World Cup winners’ medal with France. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, representing his great country for a decade has been one of the greatest honours of his life, but he has been contemplating retirement for so long.

Varane added that he will definitely miss moments with the national team, but the time for the new generation to take over has come.

His words, “Representing our great country for a decade has been one of the greatest honours of my life. I’ve been contemplating this for several months and deciding it’s the right time for me to retire internationally. I will miss these moments with you for sure, but the time has come for the new generation to take over. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”