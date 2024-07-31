I’ll Only Get Married At God’s Appointed Time Despite Being 50-Years-Old – Diana Asamoah

Ghanaian gospel singer, Diana Asamoah has promised not to tie the knot with any man until she gets a go-ahead from God. She recently had her say during a cooking show with Empress Gift, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, the majority of men who have approached her to ask for her hand in marriage do not have good intentions, and that is the main reason she has not gotten approval from God yet.

Diana added that she intends to get married and have children at God’s appointed time.

Her words, “I have met a lot of men, including men of God. While some of them came with genuine intentions, others were fake. Until I get an approval from God, I will never marry any of them. I will get married and have children at God’s appointed time.”

