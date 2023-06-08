I’ll Play For Flamengo Again Someday In The Future – Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid forward, Vinicius Junior has come out to vow to return to his former club one day. This was recently revealed while he attended the Flamengo-Vasco da Gama derby at the Maracana, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if it will take a while since he is still young, he intends to return to Flamengo and play football one more time in the future.

Vinicius added that he is very grateful to the club for everything they did for his career.

His words, “It’ll take a while, but I will be back one day (to Flamengo). Very happy to be here at Maracana, at Flamengo and at a classic. Very happy for everything they did for me. That I can stand firm to continue the fight for those to come.”