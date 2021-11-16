I’ll Rather Retire Than Join Tottenham – Aubameyang

Arsenal striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has come out to say that he almost signed for Tottenham years ago. He, however, revealed that he would now rather retire than join Arsenal’s north London rivals.

According to him, he doesn’t remember if it was when he was at St-Etienne or Borussia Dortmund, but he did try to be a Spurs player many years ago.

Aubameyang added that he went as far as going to White Hart Lane but all he wants to do is play against the club now.

His words, “You don’t need to ask the question, you know it [the answer] already, I would retire.”

“Even more because I don’t know if you know but a few years ago I was close to signing for Tottenham and at the end I don’t know what they did. So, I would retire for sure.”

“I was in St-Etienne I think [at the time], I’m not sure, or at the beginning of Dortmund. I don’t remember exactly.”

“I came here, I went to the stadium as well to White Hart Lane. The day after they just never gave an answer, they never called back so I was like: ‘Ok, don’t worry’, so that’s why every time I play against them, they know [why I am extra motivated].”