I’ll Remain Available To Germany Till I Quit Club Football – Muller

Bayern Munich forward, Thomas Muller has back-pedaled on hints that he would consider retiring from the national team. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was very emotional after the Costa Rica game because his nation bowed out of the World Cup, but he reamins in good communication with Germany manager, Hansi Flick.

Muller added that as long as he is a professional footballer, he will always be available to the national team.

His words, “I was emotional after the Costa Rica game, of course,”

“It was a sad moment, especially because we were eliminated even if we won the game. I’ve been in good communication with Hansi [Flick]. As long as I am a professional footballer, I will always be available to the national team. It’s up to the coach to decide when, if and how. The goal is to be successful again. Hansi has many options in attack. I’m very relaxed, but will absolutely be there when the coach needs me.”