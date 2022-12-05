I’ll Resolve My Issues With Ronaldo Internally – Fernando Santos

Portugal coach, Fernando Santos has come out to blast Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to being substituted in Friday’s World Cup game against South Korea. He recently refused to confirm whether the striker will play against Switzerland on Tuesday, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he didn’t like what he saw when he watched the clip again, but he has decided to sort things out with the player internally.

Santos added that he only thinks about what is good for Portugal in Qatar, not what is best for any of his players.

His words, “Let’s split this answer in two,”

“Right after the match, I spoke in the flash interview, and then went to the press conference, and there I said something I’ll repeat here: on the pitch, I didn’t hear anything. I was too far, and this is why I only saw him arguing with a South Korean player, and nothing else.”

“Have I already watched the footage? Yes. I didn’t like it. Didn’t like it at all. From there, it’s things you sort out internally. It was sorted out this way, and now we think about the game tomorrow. Everyone is focused on the game.”

“I only tell the team who will play in the dressing room,”

“When we’re in the stadium, they find out about the team. And they know that. It’s been like this since I arrived. I will start the team that I think should play. It’s what I’ve been doing my entire life. I’m OK with myself, have no problem. I stay with my conscience.”

“Maybe after the match I reflect on it that I might have taken a different decision. But it’s been like this since I arrived in 2014.”

“I only think about what’s good for Portugal and the national team. And the [Ronaldo] topic is done; we sorted it out internally. It’s all sorted out.”