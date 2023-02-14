I’ll Retire From UFC On A High – Israel Adesanya

Ex-UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has come out to say that he plans to be out of mixed martial arts in the next five years ahead of his rematch with Alex Pereira. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has been in the UFC for five years already, so he sees himself retiring in the next 5 years to do something else with his life.

Adesanya added that he intends to retire on a high though, because he is a great talent.

His words, “I’ve been in the UFC five years, right.”

“If I’m being honest, I’m not gonna be here in five years. I have other things to do in life. I love this sh*t and I’m f**king great at it but I never attach myself to this and I am gonna leave on top.”

“So yeah, that’s the place where I feel like you should leave. But again, I’ve been here five years in the UFC, (snaps fingers) it went like that. We’ll see how long I?m here for but I don’t think it’s gonna be five years.”